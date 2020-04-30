Female dancer shot dead in Rawalpindi

Armed men broke into the house and killed a female dancer in Dhoke khabba.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A Female dancer Bismah has been shot dead in Dhoke khabba.

Gunmen broke into the house and killed a female dancer in Dhoke khabba area of police station Waris Khan in Rawalpindi. The slain Bismah was a resident of Multan and she had been living in Dhoke khabba for some time.

According to police, Bismah was friends with Humza who was a resident of Taxila. The accused had shot the woman dead and fled.

It should be noted that before this incident, another stage actress had been killed in Rawalpindi during a live performance.

