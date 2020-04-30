Hania Aamir responds to recent criticism on her dance video

KARACHI (Online): Pakistani prominent television actress Hania Aamir was recently seen grooving on Asim Azhar’s song in a concert that happened in Karachi and after Hania’s video went viral on social media, she received fierce criticism and trolling from the netizens.

Hania Aamir has now finally responded to the criticism and trolls on Instagram with the caption, “There’s growth and maturity in moving on and letting go. Prioritize your mental health. Vibe to what makes you happy. Holding hate in your heart only weakens you. Let go and live. Life is too short to hold on to the sad bits of your past. You owe nothing to the bitter memories, not even a thought. You owe nothing to the strangers questioning your life choices, not even an explanation. So pick yourself up, shake it off and move on. I pray that everyone reading this grows and moves on effortlessly, beautifully & gracefully.”