Aryan khan drug case: Shahrukh Khan deliberately targeted, says Indian Minister

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that Shah Rukh Khan, like other members of the showbiz industry, has been deliberately targeted.

According to Indian media, Mamata Banerjee has recently made this statement with reference to the cruise ship drugs case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

In this case, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on charges of possession of drugs and after spending about a month in jail, Aryan was granted bail by the court. During this time Shah Rukh Khan’s name came up many times.

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee made the statement on a public platform during her three-day visit to Mumbai, saying “I know Mahesh Bhatt has been targeted, Shah Rukh Khan has been targeted and there are many other names.”

In response to a question from Mahesh Bhatt on how liberals can be protected from the right wing, Mamata Banerjee said that India believes in the use of manpower and not in the use of force.

Unfortunately, we are faced with the cruel, undemocratic and immoral attitude of the BJP.

It may be recalled that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 in a drug case.

The court later ruled that no evidence had been found against the accused in the first instance.