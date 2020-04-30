(Web Desk) - The American actor and singer who is married to Bollywood s Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spoke about the possibility of making his debut in the Hinid film industry.

In a recent interview, Nick has praised the Bollywood film industry and termed it phenomenal .

Talking to an international news agency, Nick said that he has got a lot of friends in India and that he has got to know so much about the Bollywood industry through his wife Priyanka.

The singer went on expressing his desire to make a debut in the Bollywood saying that their films are very inspiring and he is open to take up a role if any offer comes to his way.

“I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!”, Nick added.

On being asked about the music in Bollywood films, he said, “I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!”

