Javeria, Anoushay Abbasi's mother dies today

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Mother of the famous Pakistani celebrity sisters-duo Javeria and Anoushay Abbasi died on Monday.

Taking it to Instagram, both the actresses shared the sad news of the demise of their mother. Moreover, the sisters-duo also requested their fan base to recite Fatiha for the departed soul and pray for its ascending in ranks of Jannah.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, both the renowned actresses had mentioned about the ailment of their mother on their social media handles.