Renowned singer Salim Raza remembered on his death anniversary

(Web Desk) - The death anniversary of Pakistan’s famous film singer Salim Raza is being observed today (Nov 25).

Noel Dias better known as Saleem Raza was a Pakistani playback singer. He started his singing career from Lahore, Pakistan and quickly gained popularity. Raza was a classically trained singer and was more famous for singing sad songs.

He first sang for Lahore Radio Station. Additionally, Raza learned music from the music composers of the day including Master Sadiq Ali, and Ustaad Aashiq Husain.

He was introduced to the Pakistani film industry by veteran film music director Ghulam Ahmed Chishti.

Raza’s first lucky break came in director Syed Ata Ullah Hashmi’s 1955 film Naukar. He lent his voice to the ‘sad’ musical composition, Taqdeer kay malik deikh zara kya zulm hai (Duet, Saleem Raza – Kausar Perveen).

He also sang as a playback singer in film Anwar Kamal Pasha‘s Qatil in 1955. Although his big breakthrough came with the song Yaaro mujhe muaaf rakho, main nashey mein hoon, in Saifuddin Saif‘s film Saat Lakh (1957).

He went on to sing many other songs in films like Aas Paas (1957), Do Rastey, Hamsafar (1960), Seema (1963 film) and many more. His last film was Payal Ki Jhankar (1966).

Raza suffered from kidney failure, which took his life on 25 November 1983. He was fifty-one years of age.