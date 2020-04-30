Indian Minister courts controversy after saying roads should be made like Katrina Kaif's cheeks

(Web desk) - Newly appointed Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has courted controversy after his remarks comparing the state’s roads to actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.

In a video that is being widely shared online, the Congress MLA is seen interacting with people in Udaipurwati, his assembly constituency.

While airing their grievances to Gudha, some villagers demand that the roads in the area be repaired.

At this, the minister turns to the chief engineer of the Public Works Department present at the meeting, and says in jest, “In my constituency, the roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.”

#WATCH | "Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif s cheeks", said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV

Politicians comparing their ideal roads to actresses’ cheeks are nothing new.

Back in 2005, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had kicked off a brouhaha when he had promised to make Bihar’s roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.

Madhya Pradesh law minister PC Sharma brought back the analogy in 2019 when he said the state’s pothole-ridden roads would soon be made “pretty” like the ‘Dream Girl’ star’s cheeks.