FBR serves notice to Filmstar Arbaz Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned Pakistani filmstar Arbaz Khan, on Thursday was served by a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) notice.

FBR had sent a notice to Arbaz Khan in order to give details of his income tax returns during 2020-21. Moreover, the notice was sent to his residence at Gullberg-5 Aziz Avenue society.

According to the details shared by sources, Deputy Commission (DC) Sufiyan Adeel served him the notice to disclose his assets and income details. In case of not showing up the details, the actor was signaled to pay fine told the sources.