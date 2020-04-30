KDrama: My Name & Nevertheless fame Han So Hee to join Vincenzo director’s next work, agency report

(Web Desk) - After the Netflix’s revenge thriller ‘My Name’, it seems Han So Hee is ready for another wonderful role. According to recent reports, the model turned actress has now been approached for another interesting role.



This time doing a complete 180, Han So Hee is in talks to lead the upcoming music drama ‘Why Did You Come to My House’. Its genre defined as music romance, the drama is set to unveil the story of a man and a woman entangled between friendship and love.



Han So Hee will play the role of Seo Eun Soo who is a lyricist. About three years ago, her debut came through unannounced all thanks to an opportunity she received.

The character has been termed forthright and honest as she is someone who is sure of her own feelings.



She has been friends with a boy for 20 years and has to live with him for 2 weeks where the two rediscover their relationship. As the story unfolds, so will their feelings in a natural setting while they continue to make music.



Han So Hee’s agency has said that it is true that the actor has received the offer and is currently reviewing it.

The four-episode series helmed by ‘Vincenzo’ director and ‘She Would Never Know’ writer is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2022.