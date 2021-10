Aryan Khan released from jail after three weeks

MUMBAI (Dunya News) – Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Saturday has been released on bail in drug dealing case.



Aryan Khan has arrived at his residence ‘Mannat’ after spending three weeks at Arthur Road Jail and met his family members.



High Court of Bombay had passed the order to release Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.