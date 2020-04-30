Nadia Khan tells reason to quit morning show

Islamabad (Online): One of the most famous hosts Nadia Khan, who got married to Faisal Rao a few months back has revealed her reason to leave hosting of her morning show.
In a video message, Nadia Khan shared the reason behind leaving the morning show.
Nadia said that everyone is busy earning the money and getting more and more ratings. Nadia also said that people are been manipulated badly.
Islamabad (Online): One of the most famous hosts Nadia Khan, who got married to Faisal Rao a few months back has revealed her reason to leave hosting of her morning show.