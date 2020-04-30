Katrina Kaif to tie the knot in December, media reports

(Web Desk) - According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have zeroed in on first week of December with their wedding festivity scheduled for December 7 to 9.

Few invites have been out to those from Bollywood, Salman Khan and family have reportedly agreed to attend the wedding from Katrina s side.

Katrina and Vicky have reportedly planned a big fat Punjabi wedding which will include Haldi, mehendi, Hindi phere and a catholic wedding too.

All the wedding festivity will be hosted at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

While in Mumbai, the couple is prepping for their wedding ceremony. "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi.

The wedding will take place in November-December," a source had exclusively informed.

Before the grand nuptials, Vicky and Katrina had a hush-hush roka ceremony on August 18, in the presence of close family.

Soon after Vicky-Katrina s wedding was reported, paparazzi spotted Katrina Kaif s mother and sister visiting an ethnic wear store in the city.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained tight-lipped about their romance.