Celebrities speak up in favor of Shoaib Akhtar following spat with Nauman Niaz

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Celebrities spoke up in favor of former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar following the spat with Nauman Niaz on Tuesday.

According to the details, when whole of the world was celebrating the incredible victory of Pakistan against New Zealand in T20 World Cup match, in a cricket review match program that was held on Pakistan Television (PTV) sports the show host Nauman Niaz insulted Shoaib Akhtar during the live transmission.

Taking it to Twitter the celebrities across the country have lauded the grace with which the cricket-star walked away from the show. In addition to this, audience could not comprehend the reason behind the unethical practice of the TV show host while it supported the cricket magnate to the fullest. Meanwhile the name of former cricketer is surging as the top trending hashtag on Twitter in Pakistan.

Have a look at the celebrities tweets:

