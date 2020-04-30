Celebrities laud men in green for win against NZ

(Web Desk) - Several celebrities congratulated Pakistan cricket squad over their win against NZ, in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

PAK vs. NZ Highlights

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in their T20 World Cup game in Sharjah. A late blitz from Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik helped PAK chase 135 in 18.4 overs.

Celebrities such as Humayun Saeed and many more took to social media to share their happiness over Pakistan’s win.

Humayun Saeed wrote, Well done and congratulations Pakistan on another brilliant win!

Well done and congratulations Pakistan on another brilliant win! Got a bit challenging but that s ok.. Well played @realshoaibmalik & @AasifAli2018. Great job by @HarisRauf14 as well! Insha Allah we have to reach final at all cost and win this tournament. Keep the momentum going! pic.twitter.com/5TRq0rLUyX — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 26, 2021

Mahira Khan couldn’t control her emotions and showered her tweet with Masha’Allah for the green shirts. MashAllah!! MashAllah!! #CongratulationsPakistan #PAKvNZ

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 26, 2021

Shaan Shahid kept it lighter and shared a meme showing Kiwis concerned about the security

pic.twitter.com/K7BPCg62ol— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 26, 2021

The actor did not forget to appreciate Lahore Qalanders for finding a tunderbolt player, Haris Rauf who amazed the country with his performance last night.

A new star is born #lhrqalandars Thankyou for finding this #greenpower pic.twitter.com/U23Sz0N2xA

— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 26, 2021