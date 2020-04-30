Cricket Khidaiye: T20 World Cup 2021 anthem by Coke Studio

(Web Desk) - With all the hype going on during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Coke Studio and Pakistan’s sensation Atif Aslam collaborated to make it more exciting for the cricket lovers.

Coke Studio released ‘Cricket Khidaiye’ for the fans; the lyrics of the song ‘Mitti da maan tu rakh ley’ focus on Nationalism and aims to raise the spirits of the players as well as the Nation.

The fans are always desperately waiting for a new release from the superstar and so Atif Aslam returns to the canvas of Coke Studio this season with an experimentation of ambient and introspective discovery.

Anthems have always proved to be a morale booster when it comes to Cricket.

Let s celebrate the magic of cricket, Coke Studio wrote.