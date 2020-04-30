LAHORE (Web desk) – Celebrities and cricketers on Sunday congratulated Green Shirts on bagging a historic victory in the blockbuster T20 World Cup match against India.

On the auspicious occasion, people from all over the cricket and showbiz fraternity greeted the team Pakistan on the victory against the historic rival i.e. India.

Taking it to Twitter handle, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja stated that, “Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish.#PakistanZindabad”.

Former Pakistani cricketer, coach and commentator Wasim Akram acknowledged the efforts of Pakistani cricket team members. Appreciating their performance, he stated, “Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup”

Moreover, Former captain Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi also celebrated the success. He took it to his Twitter handle and stated, “Same celebration, same side, new result. Well done my boys”.

In addition to this, renowned Pakistani singer, Asim Azhar celebrated the victory of the Pakistani cricket team by singing national song, “Dil dil Pakistan” along with all his celebrity friends. Taking it to his Instagram handle the singer shared a video where number of celebrities could be spotted enjoying the victory.



Pakistani Television performer Iqrar ul Hassan congratulated Green Shirts by appreciating Pakistani cricketers.

It is pertinent to state here that number of other celebrities from Pakistani showbiz including Fahad Mustafa, Ahmad Ali Butt, and Ahmad Ali Akbar have extended their greetings as well.



