Adele Easy On Me tops the chart

(Web desk) - Adele’s comeback “Easy On Me” is Adele’s first music release in six years, and it’s the first track taken from her forthcoming fourth album 30, due out Nov.

In its debut week, Adele’s “Easy On Me” managed to fetch 24 million streams in the UK, a new mark beating the record set by Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings,” which registered 16.9 million UK streams back in January 2019.

After "Someone Like You" (2011) and "Hello" (2015) it is Adele’s third lead song in her homeland.

The new track carves up the competition with 217,300 chart sales in its first week, a tally not seen since Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” packed-in 226,800 combined sales back in January 2017.

Also, according to the OCC, “Easy On Me” bags the biggest sum of digital download sales for 2021, with 23,500.