Ten richest Bollywood actors

In the race of cashing out their skills in the industry, they have earned lucrative businesses dedicating the journeys of their lives to establish their dream worlds. Meanwhile, they landed themselves on the prestigious Forbes’ World’s Highest-Paid Actors list.

According to the reports shared by Indian media, in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar ranked as No 8, 9 and 10 respectively. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar climbed up to the sixth position in 2020 with a huge sum of US$48.5 million annual income, beating out Hollywood giants like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith and Jackie Chan.

Let’s have a sneak-peek to 10 richest male Bollywood stars:



Well-known King Khan of the Bollywood industry - Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is charging about US$13 million for his upcoming film Pathan, produced by Yash Raj Films. With an over 108 film titles under his name, the 55-year-old actor has bagged an approximate net worth of US$750 million.

As per the details, his production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced a number of box office hits since 2003. He also co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, with fellow actor Juhi Chawla, and enjoys lucrative brand deals with Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Tata Group’s BigBasket.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Big B of Indian film industry – Amitabh Bachchan started his career in the 70s and since then has been producing various hits in the industry starred in many successful films, including recent hits like Piku (2015), Pink (2016) and Thugs of Hindustan (2018). The veteran actor has also appeared in the Hollywood film including,

The Great Gatsby (2013) films.

In addition to this, the 79-year-old actor also has a variety of businesses. In 2013, he bought a 10 per cent stake in Just Dial and has a 3.4 per cent stake in the cloud computing company Stampede Capital.

As per the shared sources of Makaan, he also owns five luxurious bungalows and two flats in the Juhu area in Mumbai, India, along with agricultural land worth US$1.5 million.

Salman Khan – US$260 million



With the films like Wanted (2009) and Dabangg (2010), the Bhai of Bollywood industry - Salman Khan rebranded himself from a romcom actor to an action star. As per the shared details shared by Celebrity Net Worth, Khan earned an impressive US$40 million between 2017 and 2018.

The star also has his own production company called Salman Khan Films with a reported operating income of around US$400 million. The 55-year-old actor even appeared as a TV host for 10 Ka Dum and Bigg Boss and has served as the brand ambassadors for Pepsi, Suzuki and Emami Healthy.

Akshay Kumar – US$250 million

Forbes’ 2020 World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities list named the action maestro of Bollywood Akhshay Kumar. Last year he even made headlines for charging US$15 million for Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film, cementing him as the highest-paid actor in India at the moment.

However, Forbes detailed that most of his money actually comes from endorsing everything from multivitamins to toilet cleaners. Not too shabby, since Kumar is one of the few Indian actors who owns a private jet.

Kamal Haasan – US$100 million

For a decade now, the Tamil superstar has been acting and producing hit films including Biwi No 1, Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Mumbai Xpress and Ramji Londonwaley.

In 2017, he was roped in to host Bigg Boss Tamil (currently in its fourth season), where the first season became the most-watched show in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Haasan is reportedly paid US$2 million for the gig.

Shahid Kapoor – US$70 million

After capturing millions of hearts with his 2019-hit film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor increased his salary to US$4.6 million per film , according to GQ India. The 40-year-old actor also owns two luxurious homes in the Andheri and Juhu area, where the latter is worth over US$4 million.

With an over 32 million followers at the time of writing (Shah Rukh Khan has 26 million, in comparison), Kapoor also earns big bucks from social media promotions for brands like Brut, Reebok and Tommy Hilfiger watches. In addition to this, in 2016, he launched his own fashion line called Skult that’s now available in many popular e-commerce stores in India.

Hrithik Roshan – US$43-48 million.

Apart from his intense picky selection on Bollywood projects, Hrithik Roshan falls on the list of wealthiest bollywood celebrities. From acting roles to endorsement, Roshan also earns big dough from his clothing line called HRX with a value of US$26 million, reports India’s Economic Times.

As per the reports shared by Hindustan Times, he was said to be paid a huge sum of US$10 million for his role as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor for US$800,000 for a day’s endorsement. From Asian Paints, Pepsi and Panasonic to Renault and Flipkart, he is said to endorse at least 10 brands at any given time.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old also spends a huge chunk on trainers, expensive watches (Tag Heuer Grand Prix) and supercars (Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG).

Saif Ali Khan – US$40 million



Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricket team captain Tiger Pataudi, is often seen in his ancestral home, the Pataudi estate, which is worth over US$100 million according to GQ India.



While he comes from a royal lineage, Khan, 51, also owns two production houses naming Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, which were behind the production of huge block-buster hits such as Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Cocktail (2012).

In addition to this, he also has a line of Indian occasion wear and a furniture collection in partnership with Myntra called House of Pataudi. Moreover, the actor often appears in his wife Kareena Kapoor’s sponsored posts, where the “royal couple” can be seen endorsing products like baby wipes and electronics.

