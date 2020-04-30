Sara Ali khan criticized for giving 10 rupee to a beggar girl

MUMBAI (Dunya news) – Sara Ali Khan has always been in controversies, and yet another controversy trapped her. She was criticized for giving away ten rupee to a beggar girl.

As Sara got out with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for Lunch, she bumped into a beggar girl who followed her on her way back all towards the car.

Sara, hurriedly, took out a ten rupee note from her purse and gave it to the beggar girl, which became a controversy aired by the paparazzi that Sara should have given more money to the girl given her status.