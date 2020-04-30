  Published On 16 October,2021 01:47 pm
Akcent announces to spend holidays in Hunza

(Dunya News) – Romanian singer and songwriter Adrian Sina has announced to spend his vacations in Hunza.

The singer took to his social media accounts and posted a video, saying “Hello, this is Akcent and I am so happy to see you again in Pakistan.”

Adi Sina said, “Hello Pakistan, This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country.”

It is to be mentioned here that Akcent has held several music concerts in Pakistan. 

 