Nedumudi Venu had been in critical condition for some time due to liver-related ailments

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – Indian National Award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu died at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He had been in a critical condition for some time due to liver-related ailments.

According to the Indian media, Nedumudi Venu began his career as a theatre artist with the plays of Kavalam Narayana Panicker. He made his debut in films with Thambu, directed by G Aravindan in 1978. Known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil movies, Venu acted in over 500 movies.

Over the decades, Nedumudi Venu shone as an actor who could deliver powerful performances. His talent at handling serious and comedic roles with equal aplomb was admired in the industry.

Some of his best films included Aravam, Vidaparayum Munpe, Kallan Pavithran, Chamaram, Bharatham, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Chithram, Thenmavin Kombath, His Highness Abdullah, Margam and Arimpara.

He turned screenwriter for films like Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njane, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. The actor also helmed a film titled Pooram.

Nedumudi Venu won three National Film Awards, and six Kerala State Film Awards for his performances.

Besides acting, Venu was also adept at playing the mridangam.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Nedumudi Venu.

Sharing a photo of the veteran artiste, Prithviraj wrote, “Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu.”