I wasn't happy, Adele OPENS UP on her divorce from Simon Konecki

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) – The British singer Adele opened up about her divorce and expressed her life trauma saying that she wasn’t happy with her ex husband Simon Konecki

The singer said, "I was just going through the motions and I wasn t happy, neither of us did anything wrong."

Adele, 33, spoke out about her divorce from Konecki, 47, to whom she was married for nearly a year, and how she s recovering from the grief and moving on while speaking on the covers of both Vogue and Vogue U.K.

The singer further said, "Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just that I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It s really important to me, I ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

However, Adele said that the ex-couple lives nearby, shares custody of their kid, and often has family movie evenings. He s not one of my exes, he s the dad of my child.

Meanwhile, the Grammy singer also recently opened up about her new lover, sports agent Rich Paul, for the first time.

In a new issue of British Vogue, the megastar reveals that she and Rich, 39, are very happy and that he is frazzled by her enormous global fame.

However, the singer also admitted that being out in public no longer feels stressful with her new partner by her side.

Adele is ready for her comeback single and shared the official release date with her fans on her Twitter handle.