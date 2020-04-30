KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has decided to honor legendary comedian Umer Sharif with a posthumous underpass named after him located on Shaheed-i-Millat Road. The comedian passed away in Germany on Friday due to multiple ailments.

Sindh government said that it has taken the step to pay tribute and acknowledge the outstanding services of the legendary comedian Umer Sharif who represented Pakistan in the world.

The Sindh government in this regard has put the project on priority and made sure of the timely completion of the underpass.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, announced the Sindh’s government decision during his visit to Umer Sharif’s residence on Sunday.

Wahab said, “The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed-i-Millat and Hyder Ali roads as Umer Sharif Underpass.”

The administrator, who was accompanied by Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, offered condolences with Jawad Umer, son of the actor, and other relatives.

“In this time of sorrow, the whole nation and Sindh government is with you,” the administrator told the son.

As per last wish of Umer Sharif, arrangements for his burial were being made at a graveyard on the premises of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi in Clifton, said Mr Wahab

Wife of Umer Sharif, Zarin, in a video message appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Sindh chief minister for taking interest in treatment of her husband by arranging an air ambulance. She also thanked the people for offering condolences.

Zarin, urged prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani to lead the funeral prayers for Umer Sharif. The scholar will lead the prayer later in Karachi.