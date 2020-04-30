KARACHI (Dunya News) – The plane carrying dead body of legendary comedian Umer Sharif has reached Karachi from Germany in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Umer’s wife Zareen Ghazal and Pakistan’s counsel general in Germany accompanied the dead body. The dead body of Umer Sharif has been shifted to the mortuary of the social welfare department.

All arrangements were made by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to receive the dead body at the cargo terminal of the Karachi airport.

A Turkish Airlines TK-1634 plane carrying the body of Umer Sharif had left Munich for Istanbul on Tuesday where the plane was changed. The body reached Karachi on Turkish Airlines TK708 plane.

The comedian’s funeral prayer would be offered on Wednesday afternoon in Clifton. The body would be brought from the mortuary to their home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton at 3:00 pm and Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers. He will be laid to rest at the premises of the shrine of Saint Abdullah Shah Ghazi RA.

