LONDON (Web Desk) – The first trailer for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel arriving in 2022 has been unveiled.

Running for just over a minute, the clip gives fans a first look at several of the characters from the series, which is set to debut on HBO Max next year.

House of the Dragon is set two centuries before the “the fall of the throne”, and features a cast that includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

In the trailer, a voiceover can be heard saying: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood.

“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

We are given a brief look at some of the characters, along with some snippets of action scenes.

You can find the video below:

— HBO Max (@hbomax) October 5, 2021

Game of Thrones ran on HBO from 2011 to 2019, becoming one of the most popular drama series in the world at the time of its airing.

While its final season proved divisive with audiences, it was subsequently announced that the show – an adaptation of George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels – would continue to expand via a number of spin-off series.

House of the Dragon will debut on HBO Max in the US in 2022, with a UK release expected to be around the same time.

Set around 200 years before the original series, the show will tell the story of House Targaryen, the line of kings that ruled Westeros before Robert Barratheon took the throne and, eventually, kicked off the events of Game of Thrones.

The show features a star-studded cast, including Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Colony s Ryan Condal and from executive producer and director Miguel Sapochnik (who directed many iconic Game of Thrones episodes including "The Battle of the Bastards" and "The Long Night"), House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max.

