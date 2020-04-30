Omer sharif's body handed over to family in Germany

NUREMBERG (Dunya News) – Pakistani legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s body is handed over to his family, the comedian passed away in Germany yesterday on his way to U.S. for treatment.

The body of the legendary comedian will be transferred from Munich to Karachi through Qatar Airways. The sources told.

Zarrin Ghaza, late Umer Sharif’s wife will arrive in Karachi along with the body and his son Jawad Umer will make preparations of his funeral at the premises of Shrine Hazrat Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

Umer sharif’s body will be picked up from his father-in-law’s residence in Gulshan while funeral prayers will be offered at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton.

Pakistani veteran comedian Umer Sharif had passed away at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness on his way to U.S. for treatment after his stay in Germany, however, his blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing a dialysis.

Umer Sharif was admitted to a hospital in Germany’s Nuremberg on September 29 as his health condition deteriorated during flight to the United States.