Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan detained in drug case



(Web desk) – Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the officials of Narcotics Control Bureau after he was apprehended in a drug case on saturday, October 2, 2021.

A raid operation was launched at a party by the officials of NCB and Aryan Khan was taken into custody from Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday night which was bound from Mumbai to Goa, the sources told.

During the operation, all suspects were searched and various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and charas were recovered.

Along with Aryan Khan, eight others including three girls, said to be daughters of some of the prominent businessmen; have also been detained in the same case.

The entry fee alone for the party was in the range of Rs 1 lakh, NCB official told

Aryan Khan’s cell phone was confiscated and scanned by the officials to find out his involvement in the ownership or consumption of the drugs.

According to the sources, Aryan Khan is being questioned and the organizers of the cruise party have been summoned by the authorities for investigation.