Kangana Ranaut says Nawazuddin Siddique 'one of the best actors in the world'

MUMBAI (Online): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised legendary actor Nawazuddin Siddique as he was nominated for international Emmy awards for best actors in the world.

Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal on social media, has shared a praising post for the actor on her Instagram handle.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates @Nawazuddin_S as he has got a nomination in best actor category of International Emmy awards for Serious men#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/R4MQpqkEPB — Kangana Insta Update 2 (@KR_Insta2) September 24, 2021

In her post, the actress went on to call Nawazuddin ‘one of the best actors in the world’.

Sharing a picture of him, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world” with an Earth emoji.