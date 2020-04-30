Anushka Sharma spreads positivity with latest social media post

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s Instagram account gives a sneak-peek into her personal life but her stories are always sprinkled with inspirational quotes and thoughtful posts.



In her latest Instagram story, the actress has tried to spread positivity on social media and shared a note about ‘success’.

Anushka shared a post by artist Charlie Mackesy which featured a small boy asking his friend, who is a mole, “What do you think success is?” To which the mole replied, “To love”.

On Wednesday, Anushka had shared a post workout sweaty selfie and inspired her followers to take up a healthy lifestyle.