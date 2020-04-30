It has been targeted by suicide bombers and used as a base by warlords.

MOGADISHU (AFP) - Somalia hosted its first screening of a movie in three decades under heavy security on Wednesday, as the conflict-ravaged country hopes for a cultural renewal.

Built by Chinese engineers as a gift from Mao Zedong in 1967, the National Theatre of Somalia has a history that reflects the tumultuous journey of the Horn of Africa nation.

And it has never screened a Somali film. Until now.

"This is going to be a historic night for the Somali people, it shows how hopes have been revived... after so many years of challenges," theatre director Abdikadir Abdi Yusuf said before the screening.

"It’s a platform that provides an opportunity to... Somali songwriters, storytellers, movie directors and actors to present their talent openly."

The evening’s programme was two short films by Somali director IBrahim CM -- "Hoos" and "Date from Hell" -- with tickets sold for $10 (8.50 euros) each, expensive for many.

According to sources contacted by AFP, the evening passed off without any security incidents.

Although Mogadishu was home to many cinema halls during its cultural heyday, with the national theatre also hosting live concerts and plays, the seaside capital fell silent after civil war erupted in 1991.