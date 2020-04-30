25-year-old actress was travelling with friend when car plunged into creek in Goa

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – In a tragic turn of events, young Indian actress Ishwari Deshpande has died in a car accident while travelling to Goa with a friend.

According to the Indian media reports, the accident occurred late September 20 evening, when their vehicle was involved in a crash near Hadfade village in the Bardez taluka in Goa, before plunging into the Baga Creek. Deshpande, and her friend Shubham Dadge, reportedly died on the spot.

The reports further claimed the duo died due to drowning as the car was centrally locked when it fell into the creek. Close friends of the couple claimed the two were in love and were reportedly planning to get engaged.

Deshpande was also readying for her big film debut with Sunil Chauthmal’s ‘Premache Side Effects’.