Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court

Mumbai (Online): Actor Kangana Ranaut arrived in Andheri magistrate’s court for the hearing of defamation case filed against her by veteran Bollywood lyricist, Javed Akhtar.



Last week, the court had directed her to appear on the next date, failing which it would issue an arrest warrant. After Ranaut’s appearance, the court adjourned the matter till November 15.



Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said that Ranaut has moved a plea before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate seeking a transfer of the defamation case from the incharge court on the grounds that she has “lost faith.” She has also filed a counter case against Akhtar. Both will be heard on October 1.



In her complaint against Akhtar, Ranaut has accused him of extortion and criminal intimidation among other charges.



She claimed that in a public dispute with a co-star, Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar called her sister and her to his house at Juhu, and threatened her.