Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam coming together after 10 years for 'Ajnabi'

(Web Desk) – Pakistani leading star Mahira Khan and singer Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the music video ‘Ajnabi’.

It is noteworthy here that Mahira and Atif Aslam first collaborated in film ‘Bol’, released in 2011.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira Khan and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”

Earlier, he also shared the first teaser of Ajnabi and said that it will be released soon.

Atif said, “Here s a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it ll be releasing very soon.”