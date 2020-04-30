Ali Zafar to release Pashto song after success of Sindhi, Balochi tracks

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani famous singer Ali Zafar has announced to release a Pashto song after the success of Sindhi and Balochi tracks.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the singer said, “ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!”

“Watch this space for more details…#pashto,” followed by smiling face with heart emojis.

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 18, 2021

Ali Zafar also shared a BTS photo with the female singer, with face blurred, from the song video and asked his fans to guess the lady.

He tweeted, “Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. #Pashto #Pashtun.”