Mumbai (Online): Following the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, his family friend and spokesperson Faisal Farooqui announced recently that his Twitter account will be closed.



The fans of Dilip Kumar were apparently sad and disappointed at the decision.

Most of the late actor’s followers suggested using the account as a memorial of the late actor and keep sharing his old photos and videos on this platform.