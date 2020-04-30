Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has revealed that she was approached to star in a major Hollywood project, which she turned down because she was unwilling to change gears so drastically.



Though her Hindi film appearances became few and far between, with cameos in films like, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Dostana’, the actor said she kept getting really good parts, including an offer from Hollywood.



"My son was extremely upset with me because I was offered some major stuff even in Hollywood, but I said no to it. To just shift base from Mumbai and settle in Los Angeles is really not my cup of tea," the 46-year-old actor told in an interview.



Though the actor views it as a great opportunity lost, she is content working in the Hindi film industry for now, and would switch to the other side if she gets an opportunity after her kids are of a certain age.

"I’m clear about what I want. I love doing work here. It’s a great opportunity lost, but I’m so happy with whatever I have. I’d be so unhappy to just leave my family and shift gears so drastically.