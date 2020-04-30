Shraddha Kapoor, Jim Sarbh raise awareness on plight of stray animals

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Maria Goretti, Amrita Puri, Anushka Manchanda, Shibani Dandekar have come together to raise awareness on the plight of stray animals through a documentary.



The Tails of Boo-Boo & Cuddly Poo is a documentary about the plight of stray animals with a focus on cruelty, abandonment, rescue and love. Filmmaker Salil Jason Fernandez and Vandana Sethhi, Founder, Water Communications and Earth Films have joined hands to bring this documentary to life. The two- minute trailer that was launched today gives an insight into the documentary.



“I loved being a part of the documentary and hope this brings awareness to the plight of the stray animals especially since the monsoons are ongoing. Shylo (her pet) is such an integral part of my life and I can’t imagine my life without him. I would want everyone to have that happiness in their life,” shared Shraddha Kapoor.



Jim Sarbh added, “My life changed when Mimi walked into it; she’s been my reason for sanity during the lockdown. I think everyone should adopt an animal, give them love and a home, for the love you get back is manifold.”