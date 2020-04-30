Why does law lose its bite when children are sexually assaulted, asks Adnan Siddiqui

Islamabad (Online): Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui took to Instagram and slammed our country’s legal system after two German Shepherds were euthanized for attacking a lawyer in Karachi.



Siddiqui asked why the government does not take any action against people who sexually harass women and children.



The 51-year-old wrote, “I am deliberately not sharing the picture of the dogs who are to be euthanised to not hurt the sentiments of the family and animal lovers. A very inhuman thing to euthanize dogs for mauling. The damage of the attack is three pronged; on the gentleman who was injured, the family that lost their pets and the dogs that were put to sleep.”



The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor added, “I am sure if the poor animals could speak and get a top notch lawyer to represent them, they would have gone scot-free. While our authorities were quick to administer justice, I wish they showed the same alacrity towards rapists and child abusers who remain on the loose.”