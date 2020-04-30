Manzar Sehbai congratulates wife on Lifetime Achievement Award

(Web Desk) - Manzar Sehbai took to Instagram to congratulate his wife for her Lifetime Achievement Award which she received at the Governor’s House.

Sehbai, 71, and Ahmad, 74, tied the knot last year in a small nikkah ceremony.

Sharing a picture of Ahmad, Manzar Sehbai wrote, “My beloved wife Samina Ahmad receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. She deserves much more than that.”

The post was met with lots of positive energy on the photo-sharing app with several actors from the entertainment fraternity, including Nadia Afghan, also congratulating Ahmad in the comments section.