Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra will be divorced in 10 years, predicts KRK

(Web Desk) - Bollywood s self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has made a prediction about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage.

In recent tweets, KRK made some controversial predictions. He also predicted that pop star Jonas will divorce his wife, the former Miss World, within the next 10 years.

Apart from this, KRK also predicted that Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will never marry, and politician Rahul Gandhi will become Indian PM after the death of Indira Gandhi.

He also shared that Bollywood s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan s sons would not make it big in the Indian film industry.

