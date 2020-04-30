Shah Rukh Khan to release an exciting music video soon

MUMBAI (Online): Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat as the actor is all set to release an exciting music video. He has already shot for the same at a studio recently and will be seen shaking a leg in his signature style.



Interestingly, this video is part of a brand campaign and Shah Rukh Khan has packed an interesting gig for the same. The actor is expected to release the video soon and treat fans with a dance number ahead of his long list of movies.

The actor has been extensively shooting for ‘Pathan’, ever since the lockdown norms were eased. Shah Rukh Khan essays the title role in this movie which is being touted as an action entertainer.



Deepika Padukone has reunited with SRK for this film, which stars handsome hunk John Abraham as the antagonist. Adding more start power to the movie, Salman Khan has shot for a thrilling cameo in ‘Pathan’, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to start shooting for a film with South filmmaker Atlee. He was reportedly impressed with the final script and will start shooting for this movie after wrapped up ‘Pathan’.



Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is also in talks with filmmakers Raj and Krishna DK for a comedy-action thriller. Rumours are rife that SRK is also planning to collaborate with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Recently during an #AskSRK session on Twitter when a fan requested the actor to shoot for a music video, Shah Rukh Khan had replied, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi”.



Shah Rukh Khan’s last big screen outing was 2018 release ‘Zero’ and since then he has not announced his next movie.



Speaking about his break from films, Shah Rukh Khan had previously stated, “I wanted to spend some time with my children and hear such stories which are loved by the audience. I have been working on a lot of films, with lot of directors and I like to talk about a film only once it goes on the floors.”