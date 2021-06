(Web Desk) - Indian actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised after he complained of breathlessness. The 98-year-old legendary actor is currently in the ICU.

He was admitted to Mumbai s Hinduja Hospital at Khar Road. Earlier this month, the actor was released from the hospital and made his way back home.

Nearly two weeks after being discharged from the hospital, Dilip Kumar has again been admitted to the ICU. The actor was brought to the hospital yesterday and was taken to the ICU.