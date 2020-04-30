TikTok star Hareem Shah confirms marriage with provincial minister

(Web Desk) - Pakistan s famous Tik Tok star, Hareem Shah has confirmed her marriage to a Pakistan People’s Party leader on Monday.

The TikTok star confirmed the news of her marriage while talking to a private TV channel but kept details about her husband secret.

Hareem Shah further said that she would soon unveil details about the wedding.

"My husband is based in Karachi, and he is MPA and leader of PPP and he is also a provincial minister. With the permission of my husband, I will publish his picture," she added.

Hareem Shah said that her husband also attends the assembly session. She said Bilawal Bhutto was not present at my wedding however wedding was attended by a senior female PPP leader, who is also a senator at the moment.



The news comes only days after she sparked rumours of an engagement with a photo of her hands showing off a diamond ring, with the caption reading, “Alhamdulilah.”

However, the post was taken down not long after she uploaded it.



