KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistani actor Humayun Saaed has said that Turkish dramas have not portrayed any negative impact on the showbiz industry of Pakistan.
In an interview, he said that the telecasting Turkish content has not left our national actors unemployed. There is a lot of work in Pakistan for the artists, he added.
Humayun Saeed said that Turkish dramas surely help in flourishing the industry.
