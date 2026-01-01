Jawed Odho takes charge as Sindh IG after retirement of Nabi Memon

He also rendered services in Balochistan in 2019. Odho has held several senior assignments, including Additional IG Research and Development, Special Branch and Investigation Sindh.

(Web Desk) - Jawed Akhtar Odho, serving as Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), has been appointed Sindh’s new Inspector General of Police following Ghulam Nabi Memon's retirement.

Odho, a Grade-21 PSP officer, confirmed the development, saying that he had received the official notification. He had already assumed the role of acting Sindh IG after the outgoing police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, relinquished charge.

Odho joined the Sindh Police on July 11, 1998, beginning his career as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Larkana. Over the years, he has served as DPO in Ghotki, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, and later held key positions including SP Special Branch and postings in Thatta, Matiari and Hyderabad.

کراچی،31 دسمبر 2025:-

غلام نبی میمن مدت ملازمت مکمل ہونے پر انسپکٹر جنرل آف پولیس سندھ کے عہدے سے سبکدوش ہو گئے۔

ایڈیشنل آئی جی کراچی جاوید عالم اوڈھو نے آئی جی سندھ کے عہدے کا اضافی چارج سنبھال لیا۔ pic.twitter.com/0Fbffd4IAZ — Sindh Police (@SindhPoliceDMC) December 31, 2025

His career also includes serving as DIG West Karachi, DIG Special Branch Sukkur, DIG Rapid Response Force (RRF), DIG Larkana, DIG Karachi Administration, DIG Mirpurkhas and DIG Finance.

He also rendered services in Balochistan in 2019. Odho has held several senior assignments, including Additional IG Research and Development, Special Branch and Investigation Sindh. In 2022, he was appointed Karachi police chief but was transferred during by-elections.

He was later posted again in Karachi as Additional IG from July 2024 until now.

He is set to formally assume charge as the provincial police chief on Thursday (today).