Four robbers arrested after 'encounter' with police in Okara

Two bandits were injured

Tue, 03 Jun 2025 06:37:37 PKT

OKARA (Dunya News) – Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four alleged robbers after an exchange of fire with them, Dunya News reported.

According to police officials, robbers were looting by setting up a checkpoint near the 42nd GD area. When the police reached the scene on receiving information, the robbers opened fire.

The police also returned fire in self-defence.

Police officials said that when the firing stopped, two robbers were found injured by their own accomplices.

Police arrested the injured robbers with weapons.

Their two accomplices were arrested during a search operation.

According to the police, special teams have been formed to search for three escaped robbers. The arrested robbers are declared criminals in serious cases and have a record in 17 serious cases.