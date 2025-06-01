Punjab IG asks police to be alert ahead of Eidul Azha

Warns that terrorists may attempt at disrupting peace

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has warned that enemies of the country may attempt at sabotaging peace on Eidul Azha, urging the police to remain on high alert.

Speaking at a security meeting, the IG said that the personnel deployed at border and river posts and entry and exit routes should be vigilant, with checking of suspicious persons and vehicles.

He directed the department to ensure law and order and security on Eidul Azha.

The IG said the police should be on high alert and checking of suspects should be tightened.

The IG also ordered for increasing security at cattle markets. He ordered officers to monitor search, sweep and combing operations with CCTV cameras, and data of criminals should be checked through e-police gadgets.

He said banned and unregistered organisations should not be allowed to collect sacrificial hides and donations on Eidul Azha.

Preventive measures should be taken to ensure law and order and security on Eid. He ordered all officers to immediately send relevant details under the performance indicators and said that monitoring, search, sweep and combing operations should be continued using CCTV cameras, and data of declared criminals should be checked through Smart Eye, Hotel Eye, Travel Eye, and data-based e-police post gadgets.