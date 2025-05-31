CTD operations in multiple cities: 34 terrorists arrested

Crime Crime CTD operations in multiple cities: 34 terrorists arrested

A total of 5,045 combing operations were conducted across Punjab

Follow on Published On: Sat, 31 May 2025 12:58:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested 34 suspected terrorists during intelligence-based operations conducted in various cities across the province.

According to the CTD spokesperson, among the arrested individuals are dangerous terrorists affiliated with the "Fitna Al-Khawarij" group.

The spokesperson stated that operations were carried out in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Nankana Sahib, Rawalpindi, and other cities. Two highly wanted terrorists were apprehended from Lahore, and one from Bahawalpur.

Officials reported that explosives, a hand grenade, 18 detonators, and other dangerous materials were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects. These terrorists had allegedly completed planning attacks on law enforcement agencies, but a major tragedy was averted due to the timely actions of the CTD.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a total of 5,045 combing operations were conducted across Punjab during the current month, leading to the arrest of 604 suspected individuals.

