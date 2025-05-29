Four terrorists eliminated, two cops martyred in Rawalakot operation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends security personnel for successful operation

Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 06:55:22 PKT

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – Four terrorists were eliminated and two policemen embraced martyrdom in an operation carried out by law enforcers against militants in Hussain Kot, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to police, the two policemen were martyred in firing and hand grenade attack by the terrorists. Four perpetrators were taken out in an exchange of fire between police and the militants.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a statement commended police for their successful operation, in which four terrorists were sent to hell, and paid tribute to the martyred policemen.

The interior minister said the nation stands with the families of the martyred security personnel, who laid their lives in the defence of the country.

ROBBER INJURED, ARRESTED

Meanwhile, in Karachi, a suspected robber was arrested after an encounter with police. The alleged robber was plundering valuables from citizens in Sarjani Town, when police, on information, reached there, the bandit opened fire at police party, ensuing an exchange of fire.

During the shootout, the robber was injured and later arrested. Plundered valuables and weapons have been recovered from the outlaw. Further investigation was underway.

