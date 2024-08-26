Two Levis personnel injured in Kalat terrorists attack

Two Levis personnel injured in Kalat terrorists attack

Security stepped up in the area

KALAT (Dunya News) - Two Levis personnel were injured when their vehicle came under attack by terrorists hiding roadside here on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

The Levis officials were on a routine patrol when their vehicle was ambushed. As a result of the assault, two law enforcers sustained injuries.

The security personnel retaliated, ensuing an exchange of fire with the outlaws, who managed to escape under the cover darkness.

The injured security officials were shifted to hospital. On information, a contingent of police scrambled to the crime scene and launched a manhunt for the arrest of the terrorists.

Police stepped up security in the area and enhanced checking of vehicles and motorists.

